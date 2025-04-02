Bleak outlook for B.C. real estate as TD predicts prices to drop

Photo: Chung Chow, BIV. West Coast housing market faces a downturn amid shifting supply and demand.

B.C.’s housing market is looking bleak following tariff-related uncertainty during the first quarter, according to a TD Economics analysis.

“2025 home price forecasts have been cut the most in B.C. and Ontario, where we now think that prices will decline in annual average terms this year,” TD economist Rishi Sondhi wrote in a March 26 note.

“This reflects muted demand conditions in both markets and supply/demand balances that are heavily skewed in the favour of buyers.”

Economists at the bank now forecast West Coast home prices will decline 4.1 per cent this year following 1.7 per cent growth in 2024.

Meanwhile, sales growth is expected to decline 0.8 per cent this year following 2.1 per cent growth in 2024.