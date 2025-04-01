Man arrested following attacks on three New West bus drivers

Photo: Metro Vancouver Transit Police/X. A man was arrested in New Westminster on March 30 after allegedly threatening and attempting to assault multiple transit drivers.

One man was arrested after allegedly threatening and trying to assault three different bus drivers in New Westminster over the weekend.

In a news release, Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a man boarded three different buses on Sunday (March 30) within minutes of each other.

Once onboard, police say the man threatened the drivers and tried to assault them.

With help from the New Westminster Police Department, the suspect was arrested before he could board any other buses.

#MediaRelease: Suspects arrested after @TransitPolice responded to two separate incidents of violence toward bus operators this past weekend. https://t.co/m1hFtY3Ofe pic.twitter.com/r47YTEoJ4U— Media Relations for Metro Vancouver Transit Police (@MVTP_Media) April 1, 2025





In a separate incident, a suspect in White Rock boarded a bus on March 29 and allegedly pointed a gun at the bus driver.

The individual was also arrested and the firearm, which was later determined to be a replica, was seized.

"The suspects from both incidents are known to police. One has been released on conditions and the other remains in custody," Metro Vancouver Transit Police spokesperson Sgt. Dustin Szakacs said in a news release.

"Reducing frontline workplace assaults is a Transit Police operational priority. Transit employees work hard to keep the transit system moving. When their safety is threatened, Transit Police take it seriously, investigate fully and will always strive to make sure that the individual is held accountable to the fullest extent possible," he said.