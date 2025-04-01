Police investigate 'suspicious' fires in three Langley, B.C., homes

Photo: The Canadian Press RCMP logo shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties in Langley, B.C., say they are investigating three separate house fires that broke out early Tuesday.

Police say fire crews were first called at 3:15 a.m. to a fire in a home in the 19900 block of 76 Ave.

When they arrived, a second home was also reported to be ablaze in the same neighbourhood.

A third fire was called in two hours later just a few blocks away.

The RCMP say all three homes were abandoned and had been slated for demolition.

Sgt. Zynal Sharoom of the Langley RCMP says the fires are being treated as suspicious.