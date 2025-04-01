258842
Masked thieves grab $22,000 in clothing from Kitsilano store, three arrested

Brendan Kergin / Vancouver is Awesome - | Story: 541877

Three people have been arrested after grabbing more than $22,000 worth of clothing from a West 4th Avenue clothing store.

A trio of masked thieves rushed into a clothing store at the intersection of West 4th and Yew Street on March 30, 2025, around 6:30 p.m.

They quickly grabbed the clothing, which was valued at $22,000, before running out of the store and into a vehicle, which sped off, according to the VPD.

"Thanks to a quick-thinking employee who called 9-1-1, the VPD used the information to track down and arrest the suspects," reads a social media post from the VPD.

The suspects' names and the charges have not been released. One of the suspects was also wanted for a separate theft, according to the VPD.

The clothing was recovered before it was sold.


