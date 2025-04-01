Momentum builds as Western Community College enters new era

Photo: . Western Community College's rebrand signals its ambition to expand beyond Surrey and Abbotsford, bringing holistic education and industry-aligned opportunities to new communities and students. Photo via WCC

A bold move into the heart of Surrey’s health and technology sector, the first student housing building of its kind and unprecedented growth across its aviation campus in the Fraser Valley—momentum is building at Western Community College.

And with that momentum comes a forward-focused vision to best serve today’s learners, precisely where they are in their educational journey. That vision is encapsulated in the college’s first rebrand in 13 years, one that focuses on key improvements to better prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow.

“At Western Community College, we believe education is the foundation of progress. This rebrand is more than a new look—it’s a renewed commitment to excellence, adaptability and creating opportunities that align with the evolving needs of our students and industries,” says Gurpal Dhaliwal, president of Western Community College (WCC).

Some of the principal highlights of the rebrand include: a newly designed logo and revamped website; updates to internal systems, processes and software to improve efficiency and experience; and a fresh approach to program development that goes beyond skills-based learning to focus more on holistic education.

Leaders from Western Community College gather to unveil the institution’s first rebrand in 13 years, focused on innovation, adaptability and meeting the needs of today’s learners. Photo via WCC

The rebrand comes at a time when both Surrey campuses are being amalgamated into four floors of a tower adjacent to the city’s burgeoning health and tech sector. With that amalgamation comes a game-changing, over 700-bed student housing facility that’s set to open in 2028.

“The student housing piece helps us keep our brain trust sitting within the region,” says Anita Huberman, board chair and chief public affairs global officer at WCC. “It also serves as a livability and destination asset—other cultural pieces that could move in around music, performing arts, or other things that our youth want to engage in to enhance the experience while they’re at Western Community College.”

Western’s educational sweet spot lies in four core areas: healthcare, aviation, child care and hospitality management across the industry’s entire ecosystem: cruise lines, restaurants, retirement homes and much more.

The rebranding reflects the college’s ambition to expand beyond Surrey and Abbotsford, reaching new communities and students. The shift represents a revamped approach to program development that emphasizes education beyond technical skills, fostering well-rounded personal and professional growth.

“This rebranding marks a defining moment for Western Community College, reinforcing our commitment to student success and industry collaboration,” says Rimpy Dhaliwal, registrar of WCC. “As we expand and innovate, we continue to shape a learning environment that empowers students and strengthens communities.”

The rebranding press conference highlighted WCC’s vision of being a city-building institution, with a focus on providing flexible, industry-driven education that supports economic growth. Photo via WCC

The college’s end goal is to meet the needs of an economy that’s currently in the midst of shortages across numerous in-demand sectors.

“We’re right across the street from Surrey Hospital, so we are tying those industry needs to curriculum development,” Huberman adds. “We’re really focused on what the major challenges are in terms of bottom-line productivity for businesses with regard to labour and skills shortages.”

As part of its ongoing commitment to supporting the local community and creating opportunities for future talent, WCC has also announced $100,000 in scholarships for students in healthcare, child & family support, hospitality, accounting and legal studies. These scholarships aim to alleviate financial barriers and empower students to pursue their educational and career goals.

Western’s rebrand comes at a critical time as the face of the region changes. Surrey’s school district is the largest in B.C., while 30% of the city’s population is under the age of 19. A new campus in Burnaby that’s slated for completion later this year will help meet those demands.

“Whether it's in healthcare, technology, childcare, aviation, or whatever it may be, we are ensuring that industry has the trained and skilled labour that they need in real time by offering experiential learning all within the same ecosystem,” Huberman says.