'Missed opportunity': Rejection of bid for fifth new vessel disappoints BC Ferries

Photo: The Canadian Press The BC Ferries vessel Spirit of Vancouver Island passes between Mayne Island and Galiano Island while travelling from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, B.C., on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Ferries is criticizing a decision to approve four new vessels instead of the five it had requested, calling it "a missed opportunity" to ensure reliable service in the future.

CEO Nicolas Jimenez says BC Ferries is "disappointed, and obviously at odds" with the decision by the BC Ferry Commission, and he expects shipbuilding costs and demand to continue to grow.

The commission, which has independent oversight of the ferry operator, says spending on a fifth ferry "is not in the public interest" as it is "not essential for safe and reliable service and is not fiscally prudent."

BC Ferries plans to retire four aging vessels and had hoped to boost its fleet to 12, but instead the commission's ruling means the fleet will be maintained at 11 ships.

While the cost of the project hasn't been finalized, commission approval was required because it would exceed $50 million.

Jimenez says in a statement that the proposal for five new vessels was "the strongest possible case" to boost capacity and resiliency "at the most affordable price."

He says a fifth vessel will eventually be needed and will get "substantially more expensive" if not built in the current process that would have allowed savings due to "economies of scale."

BC Ferries says it is expected that shipyards' bids on construction will be selected by early summer.

The company hopes the first of the new ferries can come into service in the 2030 fiscal year, then at six-month intervals after that.