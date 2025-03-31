Vancouver cabbie killing accused selects jury trial

Photo: Stock photo . Taxi driver Aden Jimale Hersi, 69, died in hospital three months after being attacked by a passenger.

A Vancouver man charged with manslaughter and assault has pleaded not guilty and elected a trial by B.C. Supreme Court judge and jury.

Jordan Daniel Conway, 25, is charged in the Aug. 17, 2022 death of Aden Jimale Hersi.

He is also charged with assaulting Timothy Robert Budd the same day.

Court documents show charges were not sworn until Aug. 24, 2024.

The Vancouver Police Department said Hersi, a 69-year-old taxi driver, was assaulted by a passenger.

"(He) was assaulted by a passenger he had driven to the area of Nanaimo Street and East 2nd Avenue. Hersi was taken to hospital with serious injuries," police said.

Hersi spent the next few months in hospital before he died on Nov. 22, 2022.

The case appeared before Vancouver Provincial Court Judge Eugene Jamieson on March 31.

Defence lawyer Tony Lagemaat told the court his client is pleading not guilty and chose a jury trial.