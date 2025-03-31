Millions of tulips are in bloom for this Fraser Valley festival

Photo: Botanica Tulip Festival. in Chilliwack, B.C., is returning in 2025, along with its popular ferris wheel.

More than two million tulip bulbs, over 80 varieties of flowers and a free Ferris wheel: That's what attendees will be treated to during the Botanica Tulip Festival, which returns to Chilliwack this spring for its second annual showcase — tentatively starting on Friday, April 11.

The month-long event takes place on a 14-acre farm rooted in tradition by the Pauls family since 1948.

A Ferris wheel has been added to the site this year so festival-goers can see the spring flower fields from above, according to organizers.

"We’re thrilled to welcome visitors back for another unforgettable season," said Jen Giesbrecht, co-owner and co-operator of Botanica Flower Festivals and Farm, in a news release.

"With the expanded spring U-Pick, exciting new vendor line-up, and the addition of our Ferris wheel, this year’s festival promises to be full of fresh experiences and breathtaking views."

Floral displays will include a whimsical sun-shaped planting of alliums and daffodils, and "the largest spring U-Pick in the Fraser Valley," organizers said.

The Ferris wheel will operate Tuesday to Sunday in the afternoons until May 4. A farm shop will also be onsite, as well as rotating food trucks.

Kids up to age four are free, and on-leash pets are welcome.

Botanica Tulip Festival

When: April 11, 2025, until mid-May. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 41310 Royalwood Dr., Chilliwack

Cost: Find tickets HERE.



