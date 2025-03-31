Train wreck outside Revelstoke caused by missed signal

Photo: TSB



The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has released its investigation into a train derailment east of Revelstoke in February 2024.

On February 16, 2024, Canadian Pacific Kansas City train 805 was travelling on the north main track of the Mountain Subdivision when it collided with the trailing car of CPKC train 301, waiting on the same track.

As a result of the collision, four head-end locomotives of train 805 derailed, one catching fire, and leaking approximately 17,500 litres of diesel fuel. Four cars from train 301 also derailed, with one catching fire, and spilling about 400 tons of grain. Both crew members on train 805 sustained injuries as a result of the crash.



The investigation found that train 805 missed a "clear to stop" indication—meaning it had to be prepared to stop at the next signal—due to the crew receiving a call from the rail traffic controller which diverted their focus away from the signal. Because of the oversight, the crew were not prepared to stop.

Train 805 tried to use emergency brakes to avoid the crash, but there was not enough stopping distance.

As a result of the incident, the TSB has sent a rail safety advisory letter to Transport Canada advising them of three other incidents very similar to this one where trains operated under restricting signal indications.

According to the TSB, "the letter stated that, despite the calls from the TSB for additional physical fail-safe defences in signalled territory since 2000 and the implementation of such a solution in the form of PTC in the United States in 2020, the Canadian railway system continues to rely on administrative defences centred on compliance with rules by train crews."

Since 2013, Transport Canada and the railway industry have been discussing the framework needed to address the issue.