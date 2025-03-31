150kg meth seizures at Vancouver airport, bound for Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand

Photo: The Canadian Press A patch is seen on the shoulder of a Canada Border Services Agency officer's uniform as he listens during an announcement, in Tsawwassen, B.C., Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Border officers have announced the seizure of almost 150 kilograms of methamphetamine bound for export at Vancouver International Airport, with some of the drugs disguised as gifts or masked with vinegar and pepper to hide their smell.

The Canada Border Services Agency says in a news release that six separate seizures were made between Jan. 18 and Feb. 19, with the drugs all hidden in passengers' suitcases.

It says destinations were Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand, with the biggest single haul of 35.7 kilograms wrapped in gift paper and hidden in two suitcases bound for Hong Kong.

The agency says other seizures included 23.5 kilograms headed to Australia, in packages wrapped in towels that had been soaked in vinegar and cayenne pepper.

The release says two Australia-bound shipments were "infused within various articles of clothing."

The agency says in all six instances, the travellers were arrested and taken into custody by the RCMP.