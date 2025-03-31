B.C. legislature back in session, plans include ending consumer carbon tax

Photo: The Canadian Press A gigantic Canadian flag hangs over the ceremonial entrance at the legislature as people walk about in Victoria, Friday, March 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia's politicians are back in the legislature today after a two-week break that included a significant climbdown in the government's proposed response to U.S. tariffs.

They return to a workload that is expected to include eliminating the province's consumer carbon tax with the looming threat of more tariffs on Canada starting mid-week.

Premier David Eby's New Democrats have said they'll table legislation on their first day back that eliminates the consumer carbon tax as of April 1 but continues to ensure big industrial emitters pay through the carbon-pricing system.

An afternoon news conference is scheduled with Eby, Energy Minister Adrian Dix, and Finance Minister Brenda Bailey.

The return will also mark the first question period since Eby rolled back a portion of a controversial tariff response bill which would have given his cabinet sweeping powers to address challenges "arising from the actions of a foreign jurisdiction" without them being debated in the legislature.

Eby said last week that the bill was still needed but required more safeguards after stakeholders raised concerns about overreach, while the Opposition B.C. Conservatives have said the whole thing needs to be scrapped.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he will be bringing new "reciprocal" tariffs against Canada starting April 2, while Prime Minister Mark Carney has responded that Canada would implement new retaliatory tariffs if the president goes ahead.