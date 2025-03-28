Man charged after third alleged assault incident at Port Moody hospital in recent months

Photo: PORT MOODY POLICE PHOTO. A man is facing charges of assault and assaulting a peace officer after an incident at Eagle Ridge Hospital Thursday night.

A man is facing charges of assault and assaulting a peace officer after an incident at Port Moody’s Eagle Ridge Hospital on Thursday, March 27.

Colby Jandrew, of no fixed address, is in custody and scheduled to appear at Port Coquitlam Provincial Court today.

According to a news release, Port Moody police were called to the hospital just before 8:30 p.m. for a report of a man assaulting a medical staff member.

When officers arrived, the man was being restrained by security and staff. As he was being arrested, he allegedly assaulted an officer.

It’s the third such incident at the hospital in recent months.

On Jan. 14, Port Moody police apprehended a man under the Mental Health Act after a report of a man waving a machete “in a threatening manner” inside the emergency ward.

The incident triggered a “Code Silver” alert advising all staff that there was an active attacker at the hospital and to seek a safe escape route.

And on Nov. 20, 2024, a 41-year-old man was arrested and charged after a nurse sustained serious injuries in an alleged assault by a discharged patient.