Reliance announces plans to convert Vancouver office building to hotel

Photo: submitted. Reliance Properties and Germain Hotels plan to convert an office building at 1111 West Hastings Street into a 180-room hotel

Vancouver's Reliance Properties and Montreal's Germain Hotels have launched Vancouver's latest hotel proposal – one that would see a 12-storey office building at 1111 West Hastings Street get converted into a 180-room boutique hotel.

Their plan is to reconstruct the site on the northwest corner of West Hastings and Thurlow streets, so Le St. Germain Vancouver can open in 2029.

“Expanding into Vancouver is a major milestone for our company,” said Hugo Germain, vice-president, operations at Germain Hotels.

"Vancouver is a dynamic city with a bright future."

Architecture firm LemayMichaud, which has offices in Ottawa, Montreal and Quebec City, is designing the hotel.

Vancouver is set to be the 12th Canadian city in which Germain Hotels operates. The hotel would be the company's 22nd property, and ninth hotel under the Le Germain Hotel banner.

Tourism advocates have long been encouraging businesses to build hotels and politicians to ensure permits and approvals are done quickly.

"Good to see a new hotel development announced for downtown," Destination Vancouver posted on LinkedIn.

"Destination Vancouver has long been advocating for new hotel capacity in Vancouver, with our March 2023 report identifying the need for an additional 10,000 rooms by 2030 to meet projected demand."

The drive to have more hotels in the city comes because Vancouver tends to have the most occupied and priciest hotels in the country.

BIV reported March 26 that Vancouver hotels' occupancy levels and room rates led all major Canadian markets in February, for the third consecutive month, according to CoStar, a global provider of real estate data, analytics and news.

CoStar data shows Vancouver hotels were on average 71.5-per-cent occupied in February, with a $216.16 average daily room rate. That compares with Toronto's 68.4-per-cent average hotel occupancy and $213.96 average daily room rate during the month.