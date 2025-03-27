Semi truck flips and catches fire on Highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Firefighters work the scene of a crash involving a tractor-trailer that overturned and caught fire in Abbotsford, B.C., in a March 27 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Abbotsford Police Department,

Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say a semi truck flipped over and caught fire along Highway 1 near the city, temporarily closing a section of the road.

Police say preliminary reports indicate that just after 3 a.m., an SUV travelling east in the fast lane lost control, rolled over and crashed into the semi truck, which was in the slow lane.

They say that the impact caused the semi to "lose control, flip into the centre median and burst into flames."

Police say both drivers were uninjured in the crash, and speed and weather are being investigated as contributing factors.

Photos supplied by the Abbotsford Police Department show the semi flipped on its side and burning in the median of the separated highway.

The photos show smoke billowing from the scene and a white SUV with a crushed front end, damaged windshield and its airbags deployed.

Police say the crash slowed the Thursday morning commute as crews were forced to close that section of the highway at 264th Street.

The department issued a social media post around 7:45 a.m. to say the route had opened again to single-lane traffic.