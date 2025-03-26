Avalanche closes stretch of Highway 99 north of Pemberton, B.C., risk remains high

Photo: The Canadian Press Blackcomb mountain ski patrollers set off an explosive to clear the mountain of avalanche dangers on Blackcomb in Whistler, B.C., Dec. 21, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A stretch of highway north of Pemberton, B.C., is closed as crews work to clear avalanche debris from the route, while Avalanche Canada says the risk remains high in many popular backcountry areas throughout British Columbia.

A statement from the Transportation Ministry says a "partial avalanche" occurred along Highway 99, and given the high risk for additional slides, provincial crews performed a heli-bombing operation to trigger the release of the remaining snow.

With warmer temperatures and precipitation in the forecast, the province says there is a risk of further avalanche activity and the route will remain closed overnight.

It says the site will be reassessed Thursday morning to determine whether it is safe to reopen the route, which is also known as Duffey Lake Road.

Avalanche Canada mapping shows the danger is ranked at level four out of five in the mountains surrounding Pemberton and Whistler, as well as the Fraser Valley.

The danger is also set at "high" throughout southeastern B.C., near the Alberta boundary, while it's ranked at level three in mountains on Metro Vancouver's North Shore, the Sunshine Coast, Vancouver Island, and a large swath of the northwest.