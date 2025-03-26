Driver, passenger sought in Port Coquitlam road rage assault

Photo: Matt Weissinger/Pexels. An example of a white, four-door Tesla.

Two men who sent a driver to hospital following a road rage attack in Port Coquitlam more than a month ago are being sought by police.

Today, March 26, Coquitlam RCMP issued the call for help to locate the two suspects involved in the Feb. 5, 2025, aggravated assault.

Mounties say the incident happened at 9:12 p.m. on the Mary Hill Bypass at Kingsway Avenue, by the Chevron gas station and Tim Hortons restaurant, when two men in a white four-door Tesla assaulted the driver of a grey Hyundai Elantra before leaving west on the bypass (Highway 7B).

The Hyundai driver was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, A/Sgt. John Graham, the detachment’s media spokesperson, said in a news release.

"The Coquitlam RCMP are asking both male suspects involved to immediately come forward,” Graham said. “Driving in traffic can be frustrating, but there is no room in our communities for aggressive, assaultive behaviour. This violent road rage incident is unacceptable and we want to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”