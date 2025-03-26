McBarge capsizes in the Fraser River

Photo: CTV News

The famous McBarge has capsized in the Fraser River.

CTV News reports the vessel, which served as a floating McDonald’s restaurant during Expo 86, is now partially submerged near Maple Ridge.

The Canadian Coast Guard last evaluated the barge in 2023 and found that there were no pollutants on board. Transport Canada is leading the response to the incident.

Over the years, the vessel has changed hands multiple times with plans for a revival of the barge never getting off the ground.

with files from CTV Vancouver