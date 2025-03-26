Police dog used to arrest robbery suspect who allegedly caused highway crashes

Photo: The Canadian Press The RCMP logo is seen in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Mounties say they called in police dog services to help arrest a robbery suspect who is alleged to have caused multiple crashes on Highway 1 during the Tuesday afternoon commute in Metro Vancouver.

RCMP say officers had responded to reports of a robbery at a bank on Hastings Street in Burnaby, B.C., just before noon that day, but the suspect escaped.

Officers then noticed an erratic driver matching the description of the suspect's vehicle who caused several crashes in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

When the vehicle came to a stop, police say the driver ran across the highway towards a retaining wall surrounded by thick brush.

They say the 56-year-old man did not comply with officers' commands, and he continued to ignore them after they deployed non-lethal rounds.

The RCMP say he was arrested with help from the police dog service and later treated in hospital for minor injuries.