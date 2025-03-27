Tariffs likely to push more into food insecurity, says United Way BC

The tariff battle between Canada and the Trump administration is already having an impact on people living on the financial edge in B.C.

“At this point, we have seen an increase in food insecurity steadily over the past couple of years. And we know that any further economic disturbance affects basic needs really immediately,” said Alzbeta Sabova, director of food security, community Impact and Investment at United Way British Columbia.

“We have seen already that some foods coming from the U.S. and coming from further are also rising in price. So, the expectation is that it will affect people.”

She says it can also have an indirect impact through job losses that put even further strains on people barely able to afford groceries. Food is usually the first thing people let go of when they are struggling financially.

“People would prefer or give priority to paying bills, paying rent, paying all these recurring expenses and cut down on food," she explained.

“We have seen families where parents would go hungry just to feed kids enough food on a weekly basis. So, it’s very urgent."

United Way BC has launched a fundraising campaign to support Regional Community Food Hubs in the Similkameen Valley, North Okanagan, Cranbrook and Kimberley and a new hub in Kelowna.

The hubs pull together local charitable organizations, businesses and food producers.

“We are working together, especially in those regions such as Kelowna or the Southern Interior, where we know that in the summer months particularly, there’s an abundance of products. So, we are making sure that the local producers are aware of these programs and donate excess food or work alongside these programs to allow them to purchase on discounted rates,” said Sabova.

If someone is running low on groceries between regular food bank hampers, they can reach out to the United Way.

“One of the best ways of how to actually find these kinds of resources is to call 211, which is United Way B.C.’s helpline service that has information about all these services – opening hours, addresses, programs, and can connect people with what kind of service they're looking for in their community,” said Sabova.

According to United Way estimates, around half a million people in B.C. are food insecure.

Donations can be made to the Fund Security Fund here. United Way BC says every dollar stays local, supporting food programs in your community.