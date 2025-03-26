B.C. to introduce new mining claims framework to ensure First Nations consultation

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canadian flag hangs over the ceremonial entrance at the legislature as people walk about in Victoria, March 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

The British Columbia government says it is introducing a new framework for First Nations consultations on mining claims.

It says the changes to B.C.'s mineral tenure system are required to align with a 2023 B.C. Supreme Court ruling in Gitxaa?a vs. British Columbia.

The ruling established that First Nations need to be consulted at the time of claim staking, a shift from the previous practice where consultation began later during the permitting phase for exploration.

The province says under the new Mineral Claims Consultation Framework, individuals with a Free Miner Certificate can apply for a mineral or placer claim by filing out an online application in the Mineral Titles Online system.

It says once an application is received, the province will consult with First Nations.

The government says the chief gold commissioner will then determine whether the duty to consult has been met and if the claim should be registered, denied, or registered with accommodations.

It says all pre-existing claims will remain valid, and all decisions will be published in the Mineral Titles Online website to ensure fairness and transparency.

"Through the (Mineral Claims Consultation Framework), we are ensuring we address our constitutional obligations, and (are) bringing certainty to the earliest stages of the mineral exploration process," Mining Minister Jagrup Brar says in the news release.

"We will continue to monitor and improve the framework to ensure that it is straightforward, fair and results in timely decisions."