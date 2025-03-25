Border town business 'completely destroyed' by U.S. trade war, forced to close

Photo: Alanna Kelly Point to Point Parcel has been a staple in the Point Roberts community for over two decades.

A business operating for more than 24 years in a small U.S. border town has announced it's closing permanently.

Just a mere few hundred feet away from the Canada-U.S. border is Point to Point Parcel in Point Roberts, Washington, on McKenzie Way. The business has faced many hurdles in recent years, but with the "government changes" and tariffs, it can no longer operate.

Co-owner and general manager Beth Calder said business is down roughly 75 per cent.

“This new government stuff started taking affect and it has completely destroyed our business,” she said.

Point to Point Parcel is mostly family-run with her son, niece and a community member — all of them are dual citizens.

"It's a hard thing, when you work your ass off and somebody else gets to choose if your business is going to survive or not. That's a hard pill to swallow," she said.

Their last day will be April 19.

“It is with great sadness; however, with all the government changes and tariffs, it has affected our business four times worse than COVID ever did and only continues to decline at a rapid pace."

Calder’s only wish is that people continue to support Point Roberts by choosing one of the other parcel services in town, which are run mostly out of gas stations.

“I don’t like the bullying and the nasty side of what’s been going on for the last month or so,” she said in regards to remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump towards Canada.

During COVID-19, Point to Point Parcel stayed afloat and found the biggest challenge was finding employees. People during the pandemic were still doing online shopping and the store would do mail forwarding during the non-essential travel border closure.

“This is different. People are choosing not to cross the border and that’s where it really hurts,” Calder said. “We can’t survive. Our business solely is 100 per cent supported by our Canadian customers.”

She’s been watching and keeping track of the decline month over month. During the first 10 days of March, they recorded 1,000 packages fewer than last year.

“People are very unhappy and I don’t blame them,” she said.

On Tuesday afternoon, only 15 packages were dropped off by FedEx ground delivery. Before the shift in the political climate, they’d see 60 to 80 packages from just one courier.

Her uncle, Brian Calder, has spoken out recently about Point Roberts supporting Canada with bumper stickers.

"There are no winners on either side, and it's an emotional break in our trust, in our friendship and being allies for 200 years,” he said.

A few weeks ago, a customer came into Point to Point Parcel and told Calder they wouldn’t be back for four years.

She remembers telling them, “Unfortunately, if that’s the way things are going, we won’t be here in four years.”

'The best and most amazing customers'

Calder spent Monday night in tears trying to process the reality of closing for good.

She's always referred to the business as her third child after she had her two children.

At its origin, the business started as a paper and pen company with a minimal number of packages coming in. That grew to a loyal customer base for more than 20 years.

“We have customers all over the world,” she said. “I really want to try and get the word out everywhere.”

It’s important to her that people are not caught off guard by the closure.

“I’m grateful for the customers we’ve had,” she said. “I always tell our customers that I feel we have the best and most amazing customers. I cherish the friendships and relationships I’ve gotten over the years.”

To her, they feel more like family because of how often she sees them and checks in on their lives.

“I wish everybody the best, and we’re sorry we had to make this terrible decision.”

When thinking about what’s next, Calder has a sense of relief that she won’t have to struggle anymore.

"I'm 53 years old, so I'm no spring chicken, but I think I'm going to be able to gain some freedom back," she said.