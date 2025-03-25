B.C. to bring in legislation to end its carbon tax on consumers starting April 1

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier David Eby walks back to his office following the throne speech at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

British Columbia's government says it will table legislation on Monday that eliminates the consumer carbon tax in the province.

It says in a statement that the tax will be removed April 1, and it is notifying fuel sellers and natural gas retailers now so they stop collecting the tax as of that date.

B.C. Premier David Eby said earlier this month that the province would kill the consumer tax after Prime Minister Mark Carney made the same announcement about the federal tax.

The statement says that while the government is removing the carbon tax on people, it will continue to ensure big industrial emitters pay their fair share through the carbon-pricing system.

Eby said on March 14 when he made the announcement that people have less money and eliminating the tax will support them.

The government statement issued Tuesday says that while it understands getting rid of the tax requires change, it expects fuel sellers and natural gas retailers to make every effort to ensure that their customers are not charged the carbon tax on purchases as of April 1.

The tax has been in place since 2008 and getting rid of it leaves a $1.5-billion hole in the provincial budget.

When Energy Minister Adrian Dix was asked how that shortfall would be replaced, he said the finance minister would provide further details by Monday.