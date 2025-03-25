Man clocked doing 125 km/h in Vancouver residential area, court told

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. A man has been slapped with a $2,000 fine after pleading guilty to charges.

A man clocked by police doing 125 km/h in a residential neighbourhood won’t be driving for six months and has to pay a $2,000 fine, a Vancouver Provincial Court judge ruled March 21.

Stanley Ching Lee Chung appeared before Judge David St. Pierre represented by lawyer Vincent Michaels.



He is charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, fl ight from police and impaired operation of a vehicle.

Chung, 41, pleaded guilty to failing to stop for a peace officer's pursuit and obstructing a police officer. In November 2024, he had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Michaels said for the first part of the pursuit, Chung was not aware he was being chased.

The court heard police first spotted him on Vancouver’s Granville Street after which he was seen doing 125 km/h in a residential area.

Crown prosecutor Michael Fox said police did try to pull Chung over but lost track of him. He was later arrested at his home.

Fox said Chung has an “unenviable” driving record. And, he said, Chung forfeited his vehicle, a car he was still making payments on. He called the weight of the court proceedings and the financial hit, “hard to bear.”

The judge told Chung he needs to report to a probation officer, take counselling as directed, not occupy the driver’s seat of a vehicle if he has consumed alcohol and provide police with a breath sample if requested.