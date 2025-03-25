'Definitely a bit odd': Mysterious cut-up hot dogs found scattered in Kits

Photo: Svenja Mehmke. Found, chopped-up hot dogs scattered over a grassy area in Kitsilano on March 24, 2025.

A dog owner is hoping to find the culprit who scattered cut-up pieces of hot dogs in Vancouver's Kitsilano neighbourhood.

Svenja Mehmke was on her way to work on the morning of March 24 when she came across 30 to 50 pieces of hot dog on a grassy on 5th Avenue between Yew and Arbutus streets.

"I was frustrated that it was that many pieces, wondering why someone would do that,” said Mehmke.

She decided to take matters into her own hands and picked up all the pieces.

"I opened one but couldn't see anything inside,” she said.

When asked why someone would do this, she speculated it could be for two reasons.

"They don't like dogs and want to hurt them, granted there would be sharp objects or toxins on the hot dogs, or they want to feed and support animals outside,” she said. "I have no other logical explanation other than these two.”

She plans to contact 311 to report the hot dogs and hopes the person considers disposing of the wieners properly.

“I’m hoping it was not to hurt any animals or kids but also thinking that they should not attract wildlife on purpose,” she said.

The hot dogs were spread out and appears someone might have taken handfuls and thrown them over the area.

“There are tons of dogs in the neighbourhood and I have a dog with a very good nose,” she added, noting she and her partner have a pooch named Pommes.

“It is definitely a bit odd. I've never had the urge to post before when we found one piece somewhere but just the amount today was so unusual,” she said.