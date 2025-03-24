B.C. woman sentenced for pointing imitation gun at child

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth. Vancouver Provincial Court

A B.C. woman has pleaded guilty to pointing an imitation gun at a child – an experience that continues to cause the child stress, a Vancouver Provincial Court judge heard Monday.

Mary Catherine Valencia, 27, appeared before Judge Andrea Brownstone and pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Crown prosecutor Louise Gauld told the court the child’s family was walking in downtown Vancouver in December 2023 when the young child spotted the person with the object, which turned out to be a lighter that looked like a firearm.

“‘Dad, he’s got a gun,’” Gauld said the child told his father, causing the family to hide.

Gauld said the child believed it was real and impact on the victim was “significant.”

Valenica also pleaded guilty to three charges of theft under $5,000.

Those incidents involved thefts from two Winners stores and from a Home Depot.

Valencia had served 33 days in jail at the time of sentencing which is credited as time-and-a-half for 50 days.

Brownstone sentenced Valencia to time served plus one day and a year’s probation.

Valencia is also barred from having any weapons or imitation weapons.