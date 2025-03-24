BC Ferries says it had no involvement in 6 sick passengers on Saturday

Photo: The Canadian Press The ferries are seen in Sidney, B.C., Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

BC Ferries says it has nothing to do with a medical incident that left six passengers sickened, including two who had to be taken to hospital.

The incident occurred Saturday on an afternoon sailing preparing to leave from Swartz Bay for Tsawwassen when six people were ill in a stairwell and required medical attention.

Sonia Lowe, a spokeswoman from BC Ferries, says B.C. Emergency Health Services is best positioned to speak to the cause of the sickness, but they can confirm "it did not involve BC Ferries’ property, infrastructure or operations."

Emergency health paramedics and RCMP responded to the call, sending two for further care in hospital, while the remaining four received help on board.

Neither RCMP nor emergency health services would reveal on Monday why they were called out.

The medical emergency resulted in a 55-minute delay for the sailing to the mainland, as the stairwell required cleaning before the ship departed.

BC Ferries says "swift action" was taken by the crew to provide medical support to these individuals.

"We would also like to thank the BC Ambulance Service and Sidney North Saanich RCMP who provided support once the vessel was docked in Swartz Bay," said Lowe in a statement issued Monday.