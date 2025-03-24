Former Victoria masseur gets nearly two years for sexually assaulting clients

Photo: DARREN STONE, TIMES COLONIST Ajesh Jacob, a former masseur at a downtown Victoria massage and reflexology parlour, was found guilty on Friday of sexual assault.

Advisory: This story contains details about sexual assaults.

A former masseur at a Victoria reflexology and massage studio has been sentenced to two years less a day for sexually assaulting five clients.

Ajesh Jacob, who went by Sam while working at Big Feet on Fort Street, faced nine sexual assault charges involving nine women on whom he performed treatments over a nearly two-year period until March 17, 2021. A tenth sexual assault charge was stayed during the trial.

He was found guilty in December on five charges.

On Monday, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Murray sentenced Jacob to a total of two years less a day jail time, with three years of probation to follow.

He must also comply with the sex offender act for 20 years.

Murray considered allowing Jacob to serve his sentence in the community under a conditional sentence order, but determined it would not be appropriate because his moral culpability is high.

“In my view, this sentence sends a strong message to Mr. Jacob and other like-minded individuals that sexual assault will not be condoned,” she said.

Jacob also has to pay restitution to his victims within nine months of his release from custody, Murray said.

He is under several conditions, including not to work as a masseuse or in any capacity in which he would be alone with women or girls and to have no contact with any of his victims.

Jacob, wearing a navy suit, was handcuffed and taken into custody at the end of his sentencing hearing.

He will be deported as a result of his sentence, Murray said, although she did not say when that would happen.