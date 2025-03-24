B.C. woman going to trial on three police assaults in Vancouver

Photo: Jeremy Hainsworth Vancouver Provincial Court

A B.C. woman is pleading not guilty to charges she assaulted three Vancouver police officers in February.

Kayla Elizabeth Anne Kelly, 30, has elected to be tried by a Vancouver Provincial Court judge, Judge David St. Pierre heard during a Friday appearance in the case.

Court documents sworn Feb. 27 said Kelly is charged with two counts of carrying or using a weapon in assaulting two police officers. The alleged incidents took place Feb. 26.

Kelly is also charged with assault causing bodily harm in connection with an attack on one of those officers, as well as assaulting a third officer the same day.

She returns to court Tuesday on those charges.

Kelly also faces a charge that she possessed a knife Feb. 26 contrary to a probation order.

And, she faces charges of breaching a probation order by allegedly failing to stay on the sixth floor of the Portland Hotel Dec. 9, 2024, and failing to attend the hotel office Jan. 10.