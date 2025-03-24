Province announces new childcare spaces, more $10-a-day childcare spaces

Photo: Castanet file photo Boys and Girls Club Okanagan building in Vernon

The provincial government announced new childcare spaces opening up throughout the province, including in the B.C. Interior.

In a news release, the government announced it's creating 770 new $10-a-day childcare spaces across the province. Between March 1 and April 1 this year, 22 childcare centres in B.C. will join the $10 a Day ChildCareBC program creating 770 news spaces, including spaces in Vernon, Peachland and Penticton.

The following childcare centres in the Southern Interior will be adding $10-a-day spaces:

Kootenay Family Place, Castlegar – Castlegar & District Kids' Club, 25 spaces

Onesky Community Resources Society, Cawston – Cawston Primary Preschool, 16 spaces

Little Lakers Learning Centre Society, Christina Lake – Little Lakers Learning Centre, eight spaces

Peachland Childcare Inc. – Peachland Childcare Inc., eight spaces

Onesky Community Resources Society, Penticton – Edmonton Ave. Child Care Centre, 112 spaces

North & South Shuswap Community Resource Association, Sorrento – Sorrento Preschool, 20 spaces

The Trail District Day Care Society – Sunshine Children's Centre, 26 spaces

Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs, Vernon – Okanagan Boys and Girls Club-Lakers Club, 36 spaces

Creating more childcare spaces

The province also announced $62 million for the accelerated space-creation program to fund 750 new licensed childcare spaces through the province, including in Kamloops, Penticton, and Nelson.

The following new childcare spaces will be opening in the Southern Interior

Yellowhead Community Services Society, Clearwater – Building Blocks Daycare, 13 spaces

Town of Creston – Facility Name TBD, 110 spaces

Balfour Recreation Commission, Nelson – Cedar and Stars Early Learning Centre, 24 spaces

School District 93 (Conseil Scolaire Francophone), Penticton – Entre-Lacs, 33 spaces

"As we face economic threats and British Columbians struggle with rising costs, we are continuing to make critical investments in child care," said Lisa Bear, minister of education and child care.

"By increasing access to child care and saving families thousands of dollars per year, we're helping hard-working British Columbians and securing a stronger future for our province today."