Atmospheric river soaks B.C. coast including Metro Vancouver, triggers slide

Photo: The Canadian Press A person walks with an umbrella at Robson Square on a rainy day in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

An atmospheric river weather system drenched parts of southern British Columbia over the weekend, dumping more than 100 millimetres of rain in some locations and setting off a landslide.

Environment Canada says the highest water mark was 130 millimetres over 48 hours at the Cape Beale Lighthouse on Vancouver Island's west coast, while the Lennard Island Lighthouse near Tofino reported more than 100 millimetres.

In Metro Vancouver, more than 60 millimetres of rain were recorded at Port Moody, Burnaby, Coquitlam and Fort Langley, while further up the coast on Howe Sound, Port Mellon reported 86 millimetres.

The City of Port Coquitlam posted a statement saying the continuous, heavy rain led to a landslide in the Citadel neighbourhood, although there are no safety concerns.

The statement says provincial Transportation Ministry staff are on-site and assessing the damage.

The rainfall warnings have been lifted for all but the Fraser Valley east, including Hope, which will get more heavy rain before it tapers off early Tuesday.