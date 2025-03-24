Youth, 16, charged with stabbing taxi driver in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside

Photo: The Canadian Press A Vancouver Police officer's uniform is pictured in Vancouver, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

A teenager has been charged with assault for allegedly stabbing a taxi driver in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside last week.

The alleged attack happened last Tuesday, when Vancouver Police say an off-duty officer saw the stabbing near the intersection of Main and Hastings streets.

They say the officer then alerted on-duty police colleagues, who arrested a 16-year-old male.

Vancouver police say the teen suspect has now been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The suspect, a resident of Richmond, B.C., has been granted bail and was released from custody.

Police say the 59-year-old tax driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and received treatment at hospital.