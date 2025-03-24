One arrested in overnight Metro Vancouver fire at strip mall

Photo: The Canadian Press A Surrey Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.

A man has been arrested after an overnight fire at a strip mall in Surrey, B.C., damaged at least one business.

Police say patrolling officers detected smoke and a burning smell in the City Centre neighbourhood.

They say officers saw a man leaving a business at the mall where the smoke was coming from, and he was arrested.

Firefighters responded to the scene, and police say traffic may be disrupted in the area.

No one was injured.

Police say the suspect remains in custody as the investigation progresses, and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact investigators.