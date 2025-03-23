Compact snow, slippery conditions on Coquihalla Highway Sunday morning

Photo: DriveBC Highway 5 at Britton Creek Rest Area northbound turnoff, looking south.

Motorists on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt can expect to see snow and slippery sections Sunday morning.

DriveBC says compact snow can be expected for 55 kilometres between Exit 202: Portia and Exit 256: Coldwater Road between Hope and Merritt.

Slushy and slippery sections should be expected as well.

According to Environment Canada, the Coquihalla is expected to see about 10 to 15 centimetres in snowfall and gusting winds on Sunday.

Snow is anticipated to change to rain by the afternoon when the snow level is anticipated to rise to 1400 metres.