Rainfall warning issued for Metro Vancouver, parts of B.C.'s south coast

Photo: The Canadian Press Traffic moves along Highway 1 as heavy rain falls in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, November 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Heavy rain in the forecast is slated to pummel parts of British Columbia's south coast, with some areas possibly getting as much as 130 millimetres.

Environment Canada says the rainfall warning covers much of western Vancouver Island including Tofino, Port Renfrew and Sooke, as well as parts of the Sunshine Coast and Metro Vancouver.

The forecasts say as much as 90 millimetres of precipitation is expected in Vancouver, Burnaby and Maple Ridge into the western part of the Fraser Valley, including Abbotsford.

Meanwhile, Metro Vancouver's north shore and the mountainous areas near Coquitlam may see as much as 110 millimetres this weekend, and the highest projected rainfall of 130 millimetres will be near Port Renfrew.

The rain is expected to start tonight and continue until Monday, with the heaviest downpours expected Sunday.

Environment Canada says the freezing levels in the mountains are also expected to rise, and localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas covered in the warning.