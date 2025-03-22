Vancouver reports first homicide of 2025 after man found dead on beach

Photo: The Canadian Press

Vancouver has recorded its first homicide of 2025 after a man was found dead in the city's Downtown Eastside.

Vancouver Police say officers were called to Crab Park at about 8:30 a.m. after someone reported a dead body found on the beach.

The force issued a release saying the case is the city's first homicide this year, but no cause of death has been determined at this time.

Police say they have not been able to identify the victim yet.

No arrests have been made so far.

Police are warning residents that officers will be working in the area for evidence collection for the rest of the day, and anyone with information on the case should contact homicide investigators.