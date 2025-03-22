Slippery mountain highway conditions following overnight snowfall

Photo: DriveBC A crash on the Okanagan Connector Saturday morning has now been cleared.

There are some slippery conditions on the Okanagan Connector and Coquihalla highway Saturday morning following overnight snow fall.

Earlier Saturday morning, a single westbound lane of traffic was closed on the Okanagan Connector due to a crash near the junction with Highway 5A, but the incident has now been cleared.

Webcams show snowy roads over the Connector and on the Coquihalla highway as well.

While Friday's special weather statement for the Coquihalla is no longer in effect, some snow is expected to fall on the highway throughout the day.