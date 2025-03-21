Woman defrauded of $37,000 in 'fake healing ritual' in Richmond

Photo: Colin Dacre

A woman in Richmond was defrauded of $37,000 in valuables after what police are calling a “fake healing ritual” by three suspects.

The victim was approached by three Cantonese-speaking people on Tuesday (March 18) who convinced her they could improve her health and remove bad luck, RCMP said.

The three suspects directed the victim to various locations between 11:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and ultimately convinced her to hand over $37,000 in valuables.

The first suspect is described as a 30-to-40-year-old Asian woman, four feet, 11 inches tall with long black hair who spoke Cantonese with an accent.

The second suspect is a 60-year-old woman, five feet, three inches tall with long black hair and a fair complexion.

The third suspect is described as a 50-to-60-year-old Asian man, five feet, seven inches tall with brown-greying hair and a medium complexion. He spoke Cantonese with a Mandarin accent and was wearing a blue overcoat.

Richmond RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Adriana O’Malley said fortunately the victim wasn’t physically harmed, “but the face-to-face nature of this offence coupled with directing the victim to different locations makes it extremely worrisome.”

“It’s extremely important that if approached by someone claiming to have special healing powers you should walk away, get to a safe location and then report it to police,” she added.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or have information regarding this file, is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2025-8599.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit them online.