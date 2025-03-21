Ottawa announces $200M contribution toward Cedar LNG project in B.C.

Photo: The Canadian Press Haisla Nation Chief Councillor Crystal Smith during a press conference announcing that the Cedar LNG project has been given environmental approval in Vancouver, Tuesday March 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam

Ottawa says it is contributing up to $200 million toward the Cedar LNG project on the northern B.C. coast.

The money is coming through the Strategic Innovation Fund, which falls under the Innovation, Science and Economic Development ministry.

The floating liquefied natural gas processing facility and marine export terminal in Kitimat, B.C., has a price tag of almost $6 billion and is set to start up in 2028.

It's being built under a partnership between the Haisla Nation and Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corp.

Haisla Chief Councillor Crystal Smith says her First Nation's values of sustainability and environmental protection are key to how Cedar LNG has been designed.

Federal Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson says the need to build a resilient economy with new export opportunities for Canadian energy suppliers has never been clearer.

The announcement comes ahead of an expected federal election call on Sunday, as well as during a Canada-U.S. tariff war and U.S. threats to Canada's sovereignty.