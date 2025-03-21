Tesla dealership in Vancouver targeted with graffiti

Photo: contributed Police caught a man vandalizing the window of a Tesla dealership in Vancouver on March 21 2025.

A 27-year-old man was caught graffiting a Tesla dealership in Vancouver and arrested by police.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, Vancouver police were notified by a witness who saw a man spray painting the front window of the Tesla dealership.

Officers responded immediately to West 4th Street and caught him in the act of spray painting obscenities and the word "Elon."

A swastika was also painted on one of the windows.

"The Vancouver Police Department supports everyone’s right to engage in peaceful and lawful protest, however, people who commit acts of violence and mischief will face arrest and criminal charges,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

The man was arrested and is expected to appear in court on May 15.

Vancouver police added that there have been eight acts of mischief involving Tesla owner Elon Musk’s political affliction with the U.S. government since Jan. 1.

All of these files are open and being investigated.