B.C. man facing multiple gun smuggling charges

Photo: File photo. Gun components were intercepted coming from the United States at Vancouver International Airport in 2023.

B.C. police say a man has been charged after guns were seized coming across the U.S. border and during a search of a Richmond business.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC) and Canada Border Services Agency began a joint investigation in June 2023 after packages containing firearm components were intercepted arriving at Vancouver International Airport from the U.S.

Then, a search warrant was executed at a Richmond business

By November 2023 the investigation led to a search warrant being executed on a Vancouver residence.

“The search warrants revealed evidence consistent with an alleged sophisticated firearms importation scheme,” police said.

As a result of the investigation, the B.C. Prosecution Service on Feb. 27, 2025, approved charges against Vancouver’s Andy Emre Gencoglu, including:

• one count of smuggling a restricted firearm;

• one count of smuggling a prohibited firearm;

• one count of smuggling two prohibited devices;

• two counts of import of a restricted firearm knowing it’s unauthorized; and,

• one count of import of two prohibited devices knowing they are unauthorized.

“Smuggling firearms is a dangerous criminal activity that jeopardizes public safety and fuels violence," police spokesperson Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha said. "CFSEU-BC remains committed to disrupting these illegal networks and protecting our communities from the devastating impact of illegal weapons."

Gencoglu, 24, has been arrested and released on conditions as the court process proceeds.

He has conditions not to be in possession of any weapons as defined by the Criminal Code of Canada.