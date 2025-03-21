20 to 30 cm in forecast for Coquihalla, Highway 3

Photo: DriveBC Highway 3 near the Paulson Summit, looking west.

Travellers are being warned that there's heavy snow in the forecast for two of B.C.'s mountain passes.

A Special Weather Statement is in effect for Highway 3, between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass and a snowfall warning is in place for the Coquihalla, from Hope to Merritt.

"A Pacific frontal system will continue to impact southern B.C. today and tonight," the national weather agency said in a Friday morning update.

"The snow level will be sufficiently low through this period to give potential for challenging driving conditions in some of the heavier bands of snow."

With the snowfall expected to be between 20 to 30 centimetres in both locations, Environment Canada is warning of potential transportation delays and advising that motorists to "consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."

For up to date information on conditions follow DriveBC.