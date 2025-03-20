'They went and stole it': Company replicates Vancouver activist's shirt design

Photo: Jesse Lipscombe Jesse Lipscombe, a Vancouver-based actor, author, and activist, had a t-shirt design of his which Lipscombe was using as a fundraiser for Qmunity replicated by an online retailer that claimed to be raising money for an apparently non-existent charity.

A Vancouver actor, activist, and author is glad that a t-shirt that ripped off his own work has been removed from a website, but unhappy it happened in the first place.

In early March, Jesse Lipscombe, who created the Make it Awkward campaign and Rainbros collection, was alerted that a website had a t-shirt identical to his Rainbros design.

Online retailer Fanatacity (which isn't related to Fanatics, despite the similar name and logo) replicated his design down to the font used and colours of the letters.

While the replicating of his design wasn't good, what really bothered Lipscombe was where the money was going.

"I don't care if everyone and their dog rips off the shirt," says Lipscombe. "The problem I would have is they made up a Rainbros Foundation and said that's where the profits were going to."

What is the Rainbros clothing all about?

Lipscombe's Rainbro clothing is meant to do two things.

The first is to create a safe space for people of different sexualities and gender identities.

"In the last six months there's been an increase in anti-trans rhetoric and hate speech," Lipscombe says. "It seemed like there was a huge need for straight men specifically to fill a lane."

The shirts were created as a way for allies to visibly identify themselves as a safe space in public.

Lipscombe notes it's a way allies can be visible and take a stand while having a good time out and about, and compares it to the Block Parent program that lets kids know a house is a safe place to seek refuge for any reason.

"You saw a sticker in a window and you knew that was a safe place to go," Lipscombe explains, adding that groups of straight men are not typically seen as a safe space by members of the LGBTQIA2S+ community.

"I know a lot of straight folks who are on board to ensure it's safe."

Redirecting donations

In addition to giving allies a passive yet visible presence, Lipscombe's clothing line is a fundraiser for Vancouver's Qmunity charity, which works with queer, trans, and two-spirit people.

Fanaticity's ad stated profits from the shirt supported the Rainbros Foundation.

"The Rainbros Straight Up Support Shirt goes beyond fashion and empowers you to make a difference," read the ad. "Each purchase directly supports the Rainbros Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting inclusivity and acceptance for individuals who identify as LGBTQIA+."

However, there doesn't appear to be any Rainbros Foundation.

"They went and stole it, and now they're trying to make money," says Lipscombe in a video he posted online.

After Lipscombe posted the video online the shirt was taken off of the Fanaticity website. He notes he emailed them about the issue as well, but they never responded to him.

Vancouver is Awesome has also reached out to Fanaticity for comment, but the company has not responded.

Lipscombe notes he appreciates the response he got from the public.

"What it did show is that this small army of Rainbros and allies could rally together," he says.

However, it also showed him that more could be done, especially at a time when the LGBTQIA+ community is facing increased adversity.

"This fight for equitable and safe spaces, we see it ebb and flow," he says. "This is needed as much now as it's going to be."



