Man convicted of manslaughter in 2023 stabbing of teen on Surrey, B.C., bus

Photo: The Canadian Press The B.C. RCMP Divisional Headquarters in Surrey, B.C., is seen in this file photo from Jan. 11, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

Homicide investigators say a man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2023 stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy on a bus in Surrey, B.C.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says in a statement that Kaiden Mintenko from Burnaby, B.C., was found guilty Thursday after a trial in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

The stabbing occurred on a Surrey transit bus on April 11, 2023, and the teenage victim, who can't be named under a publication ban, died in hospital of his injuries.

The homicide team says it worked closely with Surrey RCMP, Metro Vancouver Transit Police and other agencies to track down Mintenko, who was arrested five days after the stabbing and originally charged with second-degree murder.

Sgt. Freda Fong with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the trial outcome resulted from the "collaborative efforts" of investigators and prosecutors.

Fong says Mintenko's conviction was also due to several co-operative witnesses who testified during the trial.

Mintenko is due back in court on April 10 to fix a date for sentencing.