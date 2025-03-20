'Greatly loved': B.C. family gets closure after missing grandma found

Photo: Langley RCMP . Jane Whitehouse, 82, was reported missing on Oct. 25, 2024.

The family of an 82-year-old grandmother who went missing nearly five months ago say they have closure after her body was found.

Jane Whitehouse was reported missing on Oct. 25, 2024. The last time she was seen was during the morning hours of that day in Aldergrove, B.C.

A person exploring the Harrison Lake area found Whitehouse in a "remote and treacherous" area and the family was notified on March 13.

"We now have closure and move forward with not just grieving, but celebrating this force of an amazing woman who loved greatly and was greatly loved,” wrote Melanie Sora on social media.

Sgt. Zynal Sharoom said her death is not considered suspicious.

"The RCMP offers its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” said Sharoom in a statement.

Back in October, Langley RCMP, Kent Harrison Search and Rescue members along with other SAR teams searched the area for Whitehouse and were unable to find her. Drones, helicopters and search dogs were also used to cover every possible route she could have travelled.

Two days after her disappearance, her grey Dodge Grand Caravan was found abandoned near Harrison Lake on a forest service road 150 kilometres from where she was last seen.

Albert Fuchs was in the area at the time and came across her vehicle on the forest service road, which runs along the east side of Harrison Lake.

Whitehouse’s daughter Eileen Antosh said her mother’s shoes were found in the area on Oct. 28, 2024.

Investigators even obtained a photo of Whitehouse from surveillance cameras showing what she was wearing when she went missing to advance the search. Police also had video surveillance of Whitehouse’s vehicle travelling on Hicks Lake Road on Oct. 25 at 4:10 p.m.

Since her death, the family is asking for privacy.

"This has been a hard hit for the family,” wrote Sora. “We ask for privacy, kindness and respect as they go through this painful and challenging time grieving the woman who kept them centred and grounded.”

She is being remembered for her warmth and humour, not just towards her family, but friends and strangers.

The family also took the time to thank every RCMP and SAR member.

"There are not enough words to express how much appreciation there is for your dedication and hard work,” said Sora. "We know it was not an easy area to navigate and thank you for sharing your expertise and willingness in our time of need."