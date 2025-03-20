Richmond-based Herbaland apologizes after ad references 51st state

Photo: Photo submitted. Herbaland apologized for its wording in an ad that brought on a social media backlash.

Richmond-based vitamin gummy manufacturer Herbaland is apologizing profusely for an ad that referenced the “51st state” albeit crossed out and replaced with “Canada.”

“Herbaland – proudly made in the 51st state Canada” was plastered on a billboard-style ad that appeared in downtown Vancouver.

Herbaland announced on Wednesday the ad was taken down after a backlash on social media.

Whoever thought this was a good idea @herbaland really needs to give it a rethink. To assume Canada would ever consent is bad PR. Should have stuck with #Never51 pic.twitter.com/5McB0F8aYm— Miss T (@Miss_T_tweets) March 17, 2025





In a statement on Instagram, Herbaland said they “sincerely apologize,” and their intention was to stand against the notion of Canada becoming the 51st American state, a concept U.S. President Donald Trump has floated.

“To be clear, Herbaland does not support the idea of Canada becoming the 51st state,” they said on Instagram.

“Our goal with this mural was to take a stand against the idea of being the 51st state, which is why we crossed it out, but we can see that even mentioning this notion, even to disagree with it, is in poor taste.”

Comments on social media in reaction to the ad ranged from the profane to “disgusting” and “terrible ad.”

Others, however, were supportive and said they understood the idea behind the ads. One comment on X told people to “lighten up.”

The Richmond News reached out to Herbaland but didn’t hear back before publication.