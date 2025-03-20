BC Wildfire Service receives record-breaking number of applications

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The BC Wildfire Service has received a record number of applicants going into the upcoming wildfire season.

The organization has received more than 1,700 applications so far, with 578 received in January alone.

“The heart of our wildfire efforts is hands down the brave members of the BC Wildfire Service," said Minister of Forests Ravi Parmar in a press release.

"I'm proud of everyone who put their name forward to join our team and grateful to all the wildland firefighters who continue to keep us safe year after year.”

While applications were previously accepted in December and January, the application period was extended last year, from October to February.

While the organization has received more than 1,700 applications, there are approximately 200 openings for crew members across the province every year.

“Wildfire prevention is about more than stopping new fires - it's about working together with our partners and communities to reduce wildfire risk," Parmar said.

"The BC Wildfire Service has already had a busy start to 2025, supporting our neighbours in California as they dealt with devastating wildfires. This was an invaluable opportunity to collaborate on our shared work and prepare for our own wildfire season in B.C.”

New-recruit “bootcamps” will begin next month at the BC Wildfire Service's Merritt training facility.

The BC Wildfire Service is also expanding its training and recruitment model for First Nations communities. First Nations “bootcamps” will begin in April in several fire centres.

Seasonal crew members have also started returning to the BC Wildfire Service in recent weeks.

"Recall is always a busy time as crews dive into training, project work and preparation to bring on new team members," the BC Wildfire Service says. "It’s a time for skill-building, ensuring everyone is ready for the season ahead and strengthening the bonds between firefighters."