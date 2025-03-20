Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Coquihalla and Highway 3

Photo: DriveBC Zopkios Southbound - N Highway 5 southbound at Zopkios Rest Area near the Coquihalla Summit, looking north, elevation: 1210 metres.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla and Highway 3.

The special weather statement is in effect for the Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt; and Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass; as well as Highway 3, from Hope to Princeton via the Allison Pass.

A significant amount of snow is expected to accumulate over high elevation highway passes starting Thursday night through to Friday.

Environment Canada is predicting a Pacific frontal system will impact southern B.C. starting Thursday night through Friday.

The snow level is expected to drop to a low enough level through this period to give the potential for challenging driving conditions in some of the heavier bands of snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Travellers are advised to check road conditions on DriveBC before they head out on the highways.