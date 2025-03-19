256426
RCMP in Northwest Territories charge B.C. man in fatal shooting

RCMP say charges have been laid in a shooting that killed one person and injured two others in the Northwest Territories.

Officers responded to a home early Saturday morning in the hamlet of Fort Providence, where a 31-year-old man was found dead.

Mounties say two others were found injured, with one person needing to be airlifted to Yellowknife for emergency treatment.

A 22-year-old man from Surrey, B.C., has been charged with murder, attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Mounties say a countrywide warrant has been issued for the arrest of the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.

RCMP have said they believe the shooting is tied to the illicit drug trade.

