Body of missing Langley, B.C., senior found months after she went missing: RCMP

Photo: The Canadian Press Mounties in Langley, B.C., say the body of an 82-year-old woman has been found several months after she went missing. An RCMP epaulette is seen in Edmonton, Feb. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Mounties in Langley, B.C., say the body of an 82-year-old woman has been found several months after she went missing.

Jane Whitehouse was reported missing on Oct. 25 last year.

Police said she was last seen that day in the suburb of Aldergrove.

Her empty grey Dodge Grand Caravan was found a few days later.

Police said the vehicle had run off the East Harrison forest service road in Agassiz, B.C., about 120 kilometres east of Vancouver.

An RCMP statement says the woman's cause of death is not considered suspicious, and they offer condolences to her family and friends.