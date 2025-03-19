Gang police allege Vancouver man ran 'sophisticated' gun importation scheme

Photo: The Canadian Press Police say a 24-year-old Vancouver man faces several charges after investigators dismantled an alleged gun importation operation. A member of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., wears a face mask with an "End Gang Life" logo during an RCMP news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on May 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 24-year-old Vancouver man faces several charges after investigators dismantled what they say was a "sophisticated" gun importation operation.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says the charges come after an investigation that began in June 2023 when packages with gun parts were "intercepted at the border."

Investigators say they searched a business in Richmond at the time, and then a home in Vancouver months later, where they found "evidence consistent with an alleged sophisticated firearms importation scheme."

Police say the BC Prosecution Service approved multiple charges of gun smuggling and importing "prohibited devices" last month, and the man was arrested and released on conditions he'll have to follow before going to court.

Cpl. Sarbjit Sanga, the unit's spokeswoman, says gun smuggling "fuels violence" and illegal weapons have a "devastating impact" on communities.

Court records show the man is due in Richmond provincial court on April 15.